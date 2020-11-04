Former Gunner confident that Arsenal man will leave the club

Kevin Campbell believes that Shkodran Mustafi has reached the end of the road in terms of his Arsenal career as the German continues to struggle to be the first choice at the club.

Mustafi returned to English football when Arsenal signed him from Valencia in 2016, having previously been on the books of Everton.

His return to the English top-flight was supposed to help Arsenal remain a top side, but the Gunners instead slipped out of the top four and his performances on a personal level didn’t help his reputation.

Prior to the appointment of Mikel Arteta as Arsenal’s manager, Mustafi was one of the players that the club’s fans always picked on when they wanted a scapegoat for their troubles at the back.

He has looked in better shape under the Spanish manager and there has been a possibility that he would be offered a new deal.

But Campbell thinks that the German will not want to remain at the Emirates any longer and that he should leave at the expiry of his contract in the summer.

Asked by Football Insider if the Germany international will leave the Londoners next summer, Campbell said:

“That is a done deal. I think it is a done deal from both sides.

“Mustafi has taken a lot of stick in the past. It is difficult for players to take but we know what fans are like. If you make the mistake the fans will be on you but if you play well they will pat you on the back.

“That is just the way high level football is right now. We have all suffered it.

“If you have a bad game you can suddenly be the worst thing since slice bread. Mustafi has had a good run at Arsenal but it is definitely coming to an end.”