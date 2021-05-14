Former Gunner ‘Confident we can beat Liverpool’ to key target

Kevin Campbell is ‘confident’ that Arsenal can beat rivals Liverpool to the signing of Yves Bissouma.

The Brighton midfielder has been thoroughly impressing since leaving Lille to move to the Premier League outfit, and is claimed to have made his intentions clear on quitting his side this summer.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with 24 year-old’s signature in recent months, with some believing he would be an ideal signing for our club.

With the summer window coming up, Bissouma could well be high on our radar, and former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell believes we have a strong chance of signing him, and even thinks that we have the ability to beat last seasons’s PL champions to his signature.

“I’m confident we can beat Liverpool to him,” Campbell told the FootballInsider.

“From what I hear, he is an Arsenal fan so that should work in our favour.

“This might be another case where London really helps. A lot of players want to live there.

“I know Bissouma is coveted by quite a few clubs but I think they’ve got a great chance of getting him.

“The other clubs after him cannot promise him first team football. We have seen players going to Liverpool and Man City and struggling to get games. If Bissouma went to Arsenal he would be guaranteed to start every week.

“When you look at Liverpool, there is Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, the Ox, Milner. I think he’d choose Arsenal.”

Bissouma could well be a great signing should be we able to pull it off, but whether we could have the same pull as Liverpool, who could well secure Champions League football in the coming weeks is a whole other story.

Patrick