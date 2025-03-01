Former Gunner confirms he is in line to be next Arsenal sporting director

Former Arsenal star Tomas Rosicky has confirmed that the Gunners are interested in making him their next sporting director. Currently fulfilling that role at Sparta Prague, one of his former clubs, Rosicky could be tempted by the opportunity to return to North London and replace Edu, a position that has been left vacant since his departure at the end of last year. Edu’s sudden exit shocked the club and created a gap that Arsenal has been struggling to fill since, and the club’s efforts in the January transfer window, particularly in their pursuit of a new striker, have highlighted the difficulties of working without an experienced sporting director at the helm.

The Gunners’ failure to secure a new striker during the winter transfer window has led many to speculate that if Edu or another seasoned sporting director had been in charge, they might have been able to land one of their many targets. This has left the club in need of fresh leadership and a clear vision as they look ahead to the summer transfer window, where more signings are expected. A new sporting director will likely be appointed by then to oversee those deals, and Rosicky has become a strong candidate to take up that role.

While Rosicky is enjoying his current position in Prague, he is aware of Arsenal’s interest in luring him back to the Emirates. He has strong emotional ties to both clubs, having spent a significant part of his career with the Gunners, and it is clear that he holds Arsenal in high regard. Speaking about the situation, Rosicky said as quoted by Standard Sport: “I have this strong bond with Arsenal and I have a strong bond with Sparta Prague. Those are the two clubs that I love football-wise because I have a warm relationship with them. I am honoured by the fact that I am even being considered by Arsenal’s management, but I can say that I don’t have any offer to go to Arsenal. As I mentioned before, I’m aware that I’m on their radar or I figure in their considerations in some capacity, but I haven’t received any offer.”

Arsenal fans have always held Rosicky in high esteem, and the possibility of him returning to the club in a new capacity as sporting director would undoubtedly excite them. His wealth of experience as a former player, coupled with his current role in Prague, makes him a promising candidate for the job. If Rosicky does decide to make the move back to the Gunners, he would undoubtedly have the fans’ full backing, as they would be thrilled to see a beloved former player step into such an influential role at the club. With the right leadership, Rosicky could help Arsenal navigate a critical period of transformation and ensure that they continue to strengthen their squad and their ambitions for the future.