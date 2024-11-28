Former Gunner criticises Gabriel over Gyokeres-style celebration

Gabriel celebrating against Sporting
Gabriel Magalhães attracted attention during Arsenal’s victory over Sporting Club when he appeared to mock Viktor Gyökeres by imitating the Swedish striker’s signature goal celebration. The Brazilian defender was instrumental in keeping Gyökeres, one of Europe’s in-form strikers, at bay during the match. Despite Gyökeres’ remarkable run of form in recent weeks, Arsenal’s defensive effort successfully neutralised his threat, contributing to their hard-fought win.

Gyökeres had been regarded as one of the most dangerous forwards in Europe, but Arsenal prepared well for the challenge, with Gabriel playing a crucial role in stopping him. The Gunners were delighted with the victory, and Gabriel’s celebration seemed to highlight his personal success in the duel. However, the incident drew mixed reactions.

Gyökeres took the mockery in stride and responded with humour, suggesting Gabriel could adopt the celebration if he wished. The striker remarked that the Brazilian was “free to steal it,” demonstrating a sporting attitude toward the situation.

Gyokeres celebrating scoring
(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg, however, was less amused. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Ljungberg criticised Gabriel’s actions, saying, “I’m not a fan of it. Of course, he must have had a lot of talk about playing against Gyökeres and whether he would be able to do it. Then his point in showing that he can handle it is quite simple. But I think it’s a bit disrespectful.”

Despite the controversy, Arsenal’s performance deserves praise. The team showed resilience and composure to secure the win, and Gabriel’s defensive contributions were vital. With tougher fixtures ahead, the Gunners will need players like Gabriel to maintain their form and discipline, ensuring they continue to perform at the highest level. Their ability to handle challenges like Gyökeres reflects the strength and depth of the squad this season.

  1. It’s a bit of a non story really isn’t it.

    For those ex-players getting upset because a player copy’s a goal celebration of another player, get a life will you.

    After all as far as I know, player’s are not yet getting their celebrations on copy right.😊👍

