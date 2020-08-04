Former Gunner discusses leaving the Emirates as his career soars

Ismael Bennacer has opened up on his move from Arsenal as the Algerian continues to enjoy a good career away from England.

He left Arsenal as a 19-year-old in 2017 after finding first-team opportunities hard to come by at the Emirates.

He has enjoyed a fine rise since making the move to Italy, firstly with Empoli before a €16 million move to Milan in the last summer transfer window.

He has continued to enhance his reputation at the Italian side and there have been talks of him even making a return to the Premier League with Manchester City among other top teams looking to sign him.

Arsenal’s loss has become Milan’s gain, and the midfielder spoke about leaving the Gunners among other things recently.

He told The Athletic that he had three years left on his Arsenal deal and that he was just keen to get first-team action before adding that Arsenal wasn’t exactly against selling him, suggesting that they probably wanted to get rid of him in the first place.

He said: “I had three years left on my deal, but I wanted to play and besides, they weren’t against my sale, so I left.”