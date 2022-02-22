Former Gunner discusses Pogba’s potential summer move

Michael Thomas has claimed that he doesn’t expect Paul Pogba to stay in the Premier League when he leaves Manchester United at the end of his current contract, but believes Chelsea would be the only side in England who he can imagine landing him.

The Telegraph recently claimed that the France international was open to staying in the Premier League when he moves club at the end of his contract this summer, leading to many to speculate as to where he could play.

Gunners legend Michael Thomas doesn’t expect him to be coming to north London however, tipping him to leave England in the summer, before adding that he can only potentially see him at one PL side.

“I don’t think Pogba will stay in league after this season,” Thomas told CaughtOffsidesocc.

“Pogba is an excellent player with enormous influence during games and I am sure any club around the world would have him, including Arsenal.

“If he were to stay in England then I could only see him going to Chelsea, to be honest.”

I can’t really disagree, the Blues would most likely pose as his most likely destination, although I’m not sure the Blues current system would suit the World Cup winner.

He’s apparently said he was a boyhood Arsenal fan which is probably where our chances of signing him end, with his wage demands unlikely to match our policy.

Patrick