Former Gunner dismisses Arsenal’s top four aspirations

Stewart Robson has claimed that Arsenal have come as far as they can this season and won’t be able to hold onto their place in the top four.

The Gunners had climbed up into fourth in recent weeks, but after losing to Manchester City as well as having their game with Tottenham postponed, they now find themselves down in sixth, a place which will guarantee a place in either the Europa League or Europa Conference League next term.

While there is huge hope in the red side of north London that we will in fact be able to fight our way back into the Champions League places, competition is extremely tough, and one former Arsenal midfielder in Stewart Robson believes we have already hit our ‘ceiling’ this term.

“I think this is their ceiling at the moment,” Robson told ESPN.

“I think in maybe a couple of years time when the likes of [Bukayo] Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and these sort of players, [Gabriel] Martinelli who’s had a good spell in the team, and some of the younger players come through, I think Arsenal will be a good side.

“But I just think it’s hit its ceiling at the moment.

“I think they’ve gone as far as they can with Arteta this season and I think top four would be a great position for them.

“I don’t think they’re going to get it.”

On paper, our recent form is a cause for concern, but not beating Liverpool in two legs, or losing to Manchester City could happen to any team in Europe. Our league form is something we should still be able to take pride and confidence in, and we should have a reasonably routine return to PL action against Burnley come Sunday.

We win at the Emirates this weekend and that good feeling will come straight back into the squad, and I really think it is way too early to discount our bid for the top four, especially with our squad currently running thin with absences and other issues.

I’m certainly not ruling out our chances for the CL places until somebody else is showing more than we are in the fight for it, and at present, there is too many question marks over every team including Chelsea who currently occupy third in the table.

Do you think there is still more to come from this team this term? Or is our bid to return to the CL set to fizzle out?

Patrick

