Former Gunner dreams of a return to Arsenal

Jack Wilshere has revealed that the dream scenario for him at the moment would be for him to make a return to Arsenal.

The midfielder was released by West Ham this summer after two injury-ravaged seasons at the London Stadium.

He left Arsenal in 2018 and had arguably the best time of his career at the Emirates Stadium.

As a West Ham player, he played only a few times as he struggled for fitness. Despite playing a cup game for them in September, the club decided to terminate his contract this year, and he is now a free agent.

As he keeps fit and searches for a new team, the midfielder has been speaking to the media, and in a recent interview, he claimed that the dream scenario will be for him to make a move back to Arsenal.

He admitted that he was an Arsenal man, before adding that he knows that such a move is almost impossible at the moment.

Wilshere told the ITV Football Football Show: “Listen, you never know. I’m an Arsenal man.

“I’ve not spoken to anyone or anything but that would be the dream.

“I’m not stupid to know that there’s probably no chance of it happening but I’m an Arsenal man, I love the club and want to see the club do well.”