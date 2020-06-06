Former Gunner encouraged his current team to raid Arsenal

Arsenal and Chelsea have traded players in the last couple of years, most recently, David Luiz who left the Blues to ply his trade at the Emirates.

Arsenal also landed Petr Cech from their London rivals not so long ago, but the Czech Republic man ended his career at Arsenal and returned to Chelsea in a non-playing role at the end of last season.

Cech has now become an important member of the Chelsea organisation and his recent act won’t have been enjoyed by Arsenal.

The Gunners have been looking to tie Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang down to a new contract ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, it has been difficult and it seems that the striker may prefer to make a move away from the Emirates when the transfer window reopens.

Reports have linked several teams with a move for him as he gets closer to an exit and Chelsea is one of the teams that have been linked with a move for him as recently reported by the Express.

The Blues have recently dropped their interest in the Premier League Golden Boot winner, however, they had seriously considered signing him, according to The Athletic, and the report claims that Petr Cech had encouraged the Blues to raid Arsenal for the striker.