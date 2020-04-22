Former Gunner expects improvement from ‘flop’ Pepe

Stewart Robson claims that Arsenal club record signing Nicolas Pepe has to be considered a flop currently, but expects to see improvements from him under Mikel Arteta.

Our club made the move to spend a new club-record £72 Million fee on Nicolas Pepe last summer, who was on the back of a sensational campaign in which he scored 22 goals from the wing, firing his side to finish in second spot in Ligue 1.

Pepe has since struggled to hit the same heights in the Premier League, and has found himself used sparingly under managers Unai Emery, Freddie Ljungberg and Mikel Arteta this term.

Former Gunner Robson claims that it is too late to label him a flop as such, but he has underachieved thus far.

“Slightly too early [to call him a flop],” the former Gunner stated.

“He hasn’t been a great success this season so far. He’s had one or two good games, a couple of good free kicks. I’m not sure they’ve found the right position for him.

“They’ve tried him on the right wing where he spent most of his time in France. Then they tried to play him up front for a couple of games.

“Yet he’s got pace, he can do lots of things. At the moment they haven’t got the best out of him, he doesn’t look a confident player.

“So he’s a flop at the moment but I think he can get better next year under [Mikel] Arteta.”

Has the forward shown enough to prove that he will come good next term? Will he prove to earn his record-fee?

Patrick