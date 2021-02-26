Former Gunner expects much criticised Arsenal ace to kick on

After providing his first assist since last year in Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Benfica, Martin Keown reckons Willian’s Arsenal career might finally kick on.

The Brazilian joined the Gunners in the summer for free after leaving Chelsea.

There were reservations when Arsenal offered him a three-year deal, something he couldn’t get at Stamford Bridge.

He started by setting up two goals against Fulham in the first Premier League game of the season.

However, his assists quickly dried up and he made just one more assist since that time until his effort last night.

The Gunners have been heavily criticized for the signing and the Brazilian hasn’t helped his cause as he continues to deliver below-par performances for them.

However, after coming on as a sub in last night’s game, he set up Kieran Tierney for Arsenal’s equalising goal to make the game 2-2.

Keown says that assist can be the start of something good for the forward and hopes that he can finally start delivering the performances that Arsenal fans have been wanting.

He said on BT Sport: “This could be the making of Willian, tonight. He’s been a bit gloomy since he’s been there.

“But this is a big moment for him – he’s just come on and been a part of success and hopefully he can perform better going forward.”