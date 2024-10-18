Former Gunner explains why he never liked Gary Neville despite both playing for England

Martin Keown was one of England’s top defenders and had a distinguished career at Arsenal, where he also played alongside Gary Neville for the national team.

During their playing days, Arsenal and Manchester United were the two dominant clubs in the Premier League, constantly competing for top honours.

The intense rivalry between the clubs extended to the players, and it seemed to persist even when they were teammates for England.

Neville earned nearly 100 caps for England, while Keown made 43 appearances, but the two never really got along during their time with the national team.

Today, both former players are well-known pundits, frequently sharing their views on their former clubs and the Premier League.

Keown recently opened up about his relationship with Neville, admitting that he never really liked his former England teammate.

“Gary did rub me up the wrong way with small things,” Keown told the Daily Mail.

“When we travelled abroad with England, there was no assigned seating on the plane and Gary was always first on so he could take the seat right at the front with the extra leg room, even though he was far from being the tallest.

“When it came to the dispute about whether we were going to land in London or Manchester, you can bet Gary was having his say on Fergie’s [Sir Alex Ferguson] behalf. He was like a union shop steward.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Keown and Neville are two of the best players England has had in their positions over the years and it is not a surprise that they took the club rivalry that seriously.

