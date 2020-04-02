Former Gunner fears that Arsenal could lose some top players in the next transfer window

Arsenal legend, Kevin Campbell has admitted that he fears Arsenal losing some of their top stars when the transfer window reopens.

The Gunners are preparing for one of their most important transfer windows when the window opens in the summer, but the future of some of their best players seems to be up in the air.

Club captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is entering the final year of his current deal at the Emirates and the Gunners seem to be resigned to losing him as he stalls on committing his future.

There have been talks of Alexandre Lacazette also leaving the Emirates as he struggles to fit into Mikel Arteta’s style of playing.

Clubs around Europe are also targeting a move for the club’s breakout star, Gabriel Martinelli and Arsenal may also be thrown into a fight to keep hold of the Brazilian.

Campbell has admitted to fearing for the worse regarding these three players.

“I just don’t think Arsenal are in a position to keep [Aubameyang],” Campbell told AFTV.

“I can’t see us being able to offer him anything like we think we could.

“We’re not in a great position ourselves and I think he’s one of the assets we can cash in on because there are going to be other positions in the team that need addressing.

“I don’t think it’s [the club or Aubameyang] trying to cause an impasse, I just think it’s timing. The timing is so, so wrong for Arsenal Football Club.

“Obviously with a new manager again with Mikel Arteta, Arteta’s come in and he’s having to think on his feet, he’s having to learn on the job.

“He’s done some good things and obviously there are things that are going to need to be addressed.

“But this is probably the biggest challenge for Mikel Arteta right now in his Arsenal managerial tenure and I don’t think he’s going to be able to keep Aubameyang. You know what, I think Aubameyang and Lacazette are going to go.

“I think both of them will go. I’m a straight talker and I say it as I see it.

“Aubameyang they can get something for, I think Lacazette, the way Arteta wants to play, doesn’t really fit the system.

“So I think there’s going to be a lot of change.”

On Martinelli, he said: “We’ve got young players coming through, we’ve got Martinelli who could be coveted by some of the big boys as well,” Campbell added.

“We don’t want to see that, we bought him for £6m-£8m and he’s already in double figures as a youngster, an 18-year-old kid.

“Will he get a chance? So Mikel Arteta’s got a lot of thinking to do.”