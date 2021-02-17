Former Gunner gets into the mind of Lacazette after Leeds snub

Alexandre Lacazette was dropped for Arsenals’s game against Leeds United the last time out after leading the line in seven straight league matches.

The Frenchman had a good spell in some of those games as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang battled with off-field and on-field problems.

Arteta surprisingly dropped him for the game against the Whites and started his captain who repaid the faith by netting a hat trick.

It is hard to fault Arteta’s choice right now, particularly as the result spoke for itself, but Perry Groves says Lacazette will not be happy.

He says the Frenchman will feel Leeds United are an easy team to score against and he should be playing against them after being in the team for previous matches.

Groves said on talkSPORT: “As an Arsenal fan, I wouldn’t want him to go. When he’s playing, if it’s not going right, he gets the hook after an hour or 70 minutes.

“He’s played seven games on the spin, Arsenal haven’t been great and then you’re playing against Leeds where you know they concede goals for fun and you get left out. He’ll be looking at that thinking, ‘Do me a favour, this is the game I should be playing in’.”

With his contract running down at the end of next season, Lacazette is playing for his future and he would want to get as many chances as he could get before this campaign ends.