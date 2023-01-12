Former Gunner gives his combined North London derby starting eleven

Arsenal faces Tottenham in their next Premier League game this weekend as Mikel Arteta’s side continues to impress in the competition this season.

The Gunners have a five-point lead at the top of the standings and know it could be reduced to two if they lose and Manchester City wins.

This makes the game against Spurs arguably the most important NLD in recent seasons and the Gunners know they must earn all the points available.

Former Arsenal man Mikael Silvestre has now named his combined starting XI for the game and it sees the Gunners dominate.

Silvestre named only Harry Kane and Cristian Romero in his collaborative team, with the other positions taken up by Arsenal stars.

This is the eleven that Silvestre went with as reported by the Sun.

Kane, Martinelli, Saka, Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka, Zinchenko, Romero, Gabriel, White, Ramsdale.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been the better of both clubs in this campaign and even Spurs fans will not want to argue too much about Silvestre’s selection.

This also makes the Gunners the favourites to win the game and puts Arteta’s men under pressure to secure the points from the fixture.

It is hard to see the team fail to beat Spurs, but being overconfident could be a problem and they must respect Antonio Conte’s men as much as possible. Otherwise, the Gunners could become complacent and lose the game.