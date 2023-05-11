Former Gunner gives his opinion on Arsenal’s chances of signing Brazilian youngster

Former Arsenal midfielder Gilberto Silva has given the Gunners hope in their bid to land Vitor Roque.

Roque is an exciting talent who has caught the attention of a number of top European clubs because of his fine performances for Athletico Paranaense and the Brazilian youth national teams.

Arsenal has had joy working with Brazilians and the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are helping their current team to do well in the current campaign. The Gunners have generally enjoyed having South Americans in their side.

Edu is looking to make Roque the next Brazilian Mikel Arteta will work with, but the youngster claims he wants to play for Barcelona.

Reports have now made the Catalans favourites, but Gilberto does not think the rumours are true.

He says via Metro Football:

‘I’ve heard rumours that Vitor Roque is actually going to Spain.

‘I’m not sure how true that is however.’

Adding: ‘Arsenal are very aware that there will be lots of young talent coming out of Brazil, but it’s just there is always big competition to sign these types of players – especially when they hear about Barcelona or Real Madrid being interested in signing them.’

Most Brazilian players want to play for Barca, but it takes two to tango and Barca is struggling financially now.

They want the return of Lionel Messi and must make room for him on their budget. This means they will hardly think about signing Roque, which hands us a good chance.

