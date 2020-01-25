Former Gunner gives his opinion on whether Arsenal will win the FA Cup

Alan Smith Backs Arsenal to go all the way in the FA Cup.

Arsenal should be able to go all the way in the English FA Cup this season according to Alan Smith. The former Arsenal star was previewing the FA Cup games this weekend with Standard Sports.

He admitted that some upsets are on the cards for Premier League sides, however, he believes that Arsenal can lift win the FA Cup with the Gunners visiting Bournemouth in their next game in the competition.

Arsenal hosted Leeds in the last round in what was a very tough game, the visitors were the better side in the first half but Arsenal came out of the break vastly improved and they managed to nick a 1-0 win.

Smith believes that Mikel Arteta has them going in the right direction and they should do very well in the tournament.

He wrote: “Whatever the result, the Gunners, in terms of attitude, are much more reliable under Mikel Arteta. I could see my old team going all the way.”

Arteta will be without Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and David Luiz for their game against the Cherries but they should have enough in the locker to prevail.

I agree with Smithy here, I also reckon Arsenal could go all the way. Of course, a lot depends on the draw, an away game at Man City for an example would make it very difficult.

However, with a favourable draw, I reckon Arsenal have as much chance as any other team of lifting the famous trophy in May.