Former Gunner gives his verdict on Declan Rice’s start at Arsenal

Former Arsenal player Lauren has been impressed by the impact of Declan Rice since his arrival at the club. Arsenal has shown improvements compared to their previous season, and fans have high hopes for a potential challenge for the league title.

Rice’s contributions have been noteworthy and have played a part in Arsenal’s competitive start to the season. Despite his relatively recent move from West Ham, he has quickly settled in and has been performing admirably for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The fact that Rice is enjoying his time in North London likely contributes to his strong performances, and Arsenal supporters are hopeful that he can continue to play a key role in the team’s pursuit of success.

Lauren has enjoyed watching him deliver for the club and praised him in a recent interview. He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘He’s a player that has already been playing at the highest level with England and with West Ham.

‘He’s young, but he already has a lot of experience.

‘His performances since the beginning of the season are not a surprise, he’s a top class player. I’m not surprised to see him performing so well.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We just offloaded Nicolas Pepe for failing to justify being our record signing, but we already see Rice going in the opposite direction.

He is such a delightful talent to watch and it would be cool to see what he achieves in his first season at the club.

