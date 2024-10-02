Former Gunner hails Arsenal’s magnificent defensive performance against PSG

Martin Keown was highly impressed with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães’ performances in Arsenal’s match against PSG last night.

The two defenders are quickly establishing themselves as one of the best centre-back pairings in Europe, consistently combining to help Arsenal secure clean sheets.

The Gunners have become one of the toughest teams to beat on the continent, making significant progress in their development. They’ve evolved from a side that once struggled against Europe’s top clubs to a team that now competes confidently with them.

This Arsenal squad is inspiring their fans to dream big, with many believing this could be their year to win the Premier League. As for the Champions League, that remains a topic for further discussion, but Keown was particularly impressed by how well Saliba and Gabriel performed defensively against PSG. Their partnership continues to shine as a key component of Arsenal’s success.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“When you look at that Arsenal defence [and] the players in there, they’ve been magnifient.

“That rearguard, the Thames Barrier has been shut down there tonight.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba and Gabriel are arguably the best defensive duo in Europe now, and their partnership could be pivotal in our bid to go far in the Champions League this season.

Hopefully, none of them will suffer an injury that will sideline them for a long time.

ADMIN COMMENT

