Former Gunner hails Willian as better than Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal has just completed the signing of Willian on a three-year deal after the Brazilian left Chelsea.

He has become the club’s first big-name signing of the summer and fans will hope that there will be more to come before next season starts.

The Brazilian’s move has been scrutinised by some fans and football observers, particularly because the Gunners are giving a long-term deal to a player that is already 32 years old.

After landing David Luiz from the Blues last summer, it now seems that the Gunners are more interested in players who have gotten past their prime, maybe in a bid to avoid paying huge transfer fees.

The Gunners spent more than 70 million euros to land Nicolas Pepe last summer, yet the Ivorian hasn’t been the most assured of signings at the club so far.

Perry Groves was talking about Arsenal’s move for Willian recently and he hailed the transfer as a good one before proceeding to compare the Brazilian to Pepe, and he admitted that Willian was a better signing.

“It’s a very, very good signing,” Groves said on TalkSPORT.

“He’s a proven Premier League player and he’s better than what we’ve got.

“I’ve got stick from people for saying that ‘is he better than Pepe?’ But at the moment, he IS better than Pepe.

“He’s more consistent and he’s proven it at that level, whereas Pepe hasn’t. Pepe has got potential, which is completely different.

“It’s a no-brainer. It’s a complete no-brainer. He’s a really good signing for the Gooners.”