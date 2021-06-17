Former Gunner happy that Arsenal are linked with two quality players

Kevin Campbell is delighted to see Arsenal linked with a move for the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Ruben Neves and he has urged the Gunners to sign them.

Arsenal will need to rebuild their midfield this summer after losing Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos.

Both players were at the Emirates on loan from Real Madrid last season but have returned to their parent club.

Arsenal remains keen on bringing back Odegaard, but it would be hard for them to pull off the transfer now.

Granit Xhaka has also been linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer and if he leaves, Arteta will need to sign even more midfielders than expected.

Former Arsenal striker, Campbell says the Gunners have to add new players to their squad this summer and says Neves and Locatelli will be ideal signings.

Neves has been one of the finest midfielders in England since he helped Wolves to gain promotion to the top flight.

Locatelli is currently starring for Italy in the Euros and has also impressed in Serie A with Sassuolo.

Campbell said to Football Insider: “I would love Locatelli and Neves.

“Ceballos has gone back to Real Madrid, as has Odegaard and Granit Xhaka looks nailed on to join Roma so we need a couple of quality additions in that area. We have got to ramp it up.

“When you think about it we’ve pretty much lost three midfielders so we need at least another three to come in.

“Locatelli is a wonderful player and I also like Neves. It is a case of go and get them. If we don’t somebody else will because they’re both top class players.”