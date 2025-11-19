Former Gunner heaps praise on Declan Rice’s big attribute

Former Arsenal player Stefan Schwarz has offered high praise for Declan Rice’s leadership qualities as the midfielder continues to excel at the club. Although Rice is Arsenal’s most expensive signing, his performances since arriving from West Ham have been so impressive that few people still focus on the fee paid for him. Instead, attention has been firmly placed on the consistency, maturity and influence he brings to the team, qualities that have made him one of the standout figures in the squad.

Declan Rice’s Growing Influence at Arsenal

Rice has repeatedly demonstrated that Arsenal were justified in securing his services and that he may even have been worth more than the amount spent. His ability to lead both on and off the pitch has been particularly notable. Arsenal have placed great emphasis on building a strong football culture and bringing in players who elevate the team in every area. Rice is regarded as a cornerstone of that strategy, offering reliability, technical quality and a natural authority that has quickly earned him respect within the dressing room.

He does not need the captain’s armband to express his leadership. In fact, he was considered a candidate for the captaincy during the summer, a sign of the esteem in which he is held. Even without the formal role, Rice has been exemplary in his behaviour and influence. His work ethic, professionalism and calm presence have been evident throughout his time at the club and have contributed to maintaining high standards across the squad.

Stefan Schwarz Praises Rice’s Leadership

Schwarz has been particularly impressed by the Englishman’s impact. While discussing Arsenal in a recent interview, he offered extensive praise for Rice’s qualities. Speaking as reported by Goal, he said, “Declan Rice is a very good player. I like him a lot. He’s a good leader. He can play in different positions; he’s versatile and so solid. You know what you get from him every week. His delivery is unbelievable, and he has a great work rate and ethic. He is one of the leaders at Arsenal. He rarely gets injured, and he’s a good character. He looks out for and takes care of his teammates. He is also very good when talking to the media, which is very important and is an understated skill. He’s so important to Arsenal.”

Schwarz’s remarks underline the growing belief that Rice is one of the central figures driving Arsenal forward. With his consistent performances and natural leadership, he continues to establish himself not only as a key midfielder but also as one of the most influential personalities at the club.

