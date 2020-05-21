Former Gunner insists Aubameyang has to follow his dream

Former Arsenal forward Lukas Podolki has claimed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has to take up the chance to move to Real Madrid.

The Gabonese international has been strongly linked with a number of clubs this summer, with Manchester United, Inter Milan and both Barcelona and Real Madrid also touted as potential destinations.

Arsenal have not helped the situation, having allowed their top goalscorer to get so close to the end of his contract, with less than 13 months remaining on his current deal.

His future may well come down to whether either Spanish giant will be willing to come in for his signature, with him making no secret of his desire to play in Spain, including telling his dying grandad that he would play for Real Madrid.

Lukas Podolski has now claimed that Aubameyang would have to take up the opportunity to join Real, although it will come as a huge loss to our club.

“When you have a fantastic season like he had, many clubs are interested. When a player has a wish to play for a big team or a dream to play in Italy or Spain, or like Aubameyang and his link with Real Madrid,” Podolski stated.

“If he has a dream to play for this club when he’s young, then why not? As a player, you have to take this chance to play for a club like that. Of course for Arsenal, it’ll be a big loss if they have to sell him but this is the business of football.”

Will Real Madrid pay the asking price to sign Aubameyang this summer? Will we be obliged to negotiate on the fee if Real Madrid try and low-ball us?

Patrick