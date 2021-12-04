Former Gunner insists he didn’t join Premier League rival for the money

Bacary Sagna has again insisted that he didn’t leave Arsenal for Manchester City because of money.

The Frenchman had been at the Emirates from 2007 until 2014 when he left for City as a free agent.

He had a contract dispute at Arsenal and rejected their offer to accept City’s.

Some fans believe he only did that because the Citizens were offering him more money at the time.

However, the Frenchman insisted in a recent interview that he left because he didn’t feel wanted.

Discussing his last game for Arsenal, he told Sun Sport: “It was very difficult for me, even now I’m still emotional about it. It was my last game with the club I loved.

“The talks I had with them were not going well so I’d already made up my mind that I was leaving because I wanted to feel wanted.

“You really want to feel the love. I truly gave my best for the club even when I wasn’t mentally there due to personal circumstances.

“People criticise me today saying I left for money, but I stayed at the club six years on the same contract and if you ask Arsene Wenger not even once did I ask for more money.

“I really played with my heart so when I came back to the club and people started booing me it hurt.

“But I guess that’s life and I still have a lot of love for the club and want them to do well.

“Even if I were to criticise the team, it’s from a good place. When you love something, you have to be fair and honest.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is too late for Sagna to justify his decision, he knows why he left and so do the rest of us.

Arsene Wenger brought him to England as an unknown player and he didn’t show loyalty and left the Emirates.

He most likely had offers from other clubs, but he chose City because they offered him the most money.

Sagna is old enough to own up to his decision, and this explanation is quite needless.