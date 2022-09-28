Former Gunner insists he enjoyed his time at Arsenal even though he didn’t play

Among the incomings at Arsenal in 2013 was a certain Emiliano Viviano from Palermo.

The Italian had impressed Arsenal, and they signed him on loan with an option to make the transfer permanent.

However, a long-term move did not materialise.

At the end of the 2013/2014 season, he returned to his parent club after just a year in London.

He played one game for the club’s reserve, but he never played between the posts for the senior team throughout his tenure at the club.

The goalie now plays for Fatih Karagümrük in Turkey, where he is getting playing chances at the age of 36.

He revisited his spell at Arsenal recently and insisted he enjoyed his time at the club, regardless of the lack of action.

“With Arsenal it was a great experience, even though I didn’t play,” he told Tv Play Calciomercato.it, relayed by I Love Palermo Calcio.

“It happened by chance. I was back from fourth place with Fiorentina and had returned to Palermo, who were relegated. Zamparini wanted to keep me, but I wanted to go.

“My representative was following an operation for Arsenal. Wenger asked if he had a goalkeeper, and he explained my situation and I accepted.”

Viviano was a surprising addition to our squad that summer, so not many fans expected much from him.

It was a unique opportunity he had to join a top European club, but it never worked out for him.

