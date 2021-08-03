Former Gunner is worried about star who ‘big things are expected’ from

Kevin Campbell is worried about Thomas Partey‘s injury because he believes that Arsenal ‘need him’.

The midfielder arrived from Atletico Madrid last summer after our side moved to trigger his release clause on Deadline Day, but his opening campaign was marred by more than one injury absence, and he had to settle for just 18 Premier League appearances from his opening season.

We now have the agonising worry about similar happening also, with Partey having been taken out by Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek in a friendly on Sunday, although we are yet to hear official word on his injury.

Former Gunners striker Campbell admits that he is worried however, especially after his recent performances in pre-season.

“It’s a massive shame for everyone because he has really looked the part in pre-season,” Kevin told the Football Insider. “Big things are expected from him in this second season because he looked great towards the end of the last.

“Injuries are part and parcel of the game sadly. I’m not sure how long he is out for but one thing is for sure, we need him.

“I guess he will be out for four to six weeks. Hopefully after that he will be ok.

“My fingers and everything are crossed because he is a player that we need next season. He is vital.”

Partey will be sorely missed if he is to miss our opening fixtures, although that isn’t confirmed yet.

Granit Xhaka now looks set to stay on for the new season, and he could well line up alongside Mo Elneny for the opening fixtures unless Lokonga can make an impression before our clash with Brentford in just under two weeks, or two more unlikely starters in Joe Willock or Miguel Azeez could well prove to be in contention also.

I would love for Lokonga to prove me wrong, but I wont be overly confident having to take on the bigger sides without Partey in the side this season.

Patrick