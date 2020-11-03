Former Gunner looking to get back into football at 36

18 months after last kicking a ball as a professional player, Mathieu Flamini is set to make a return to football, Sun Sports claims.

The Frenchman is one of Arsenal fans’ favourites after helping the Gunners to win multiple FA Cups during his time at the club.

He last played for the Spanish side, Getafe who released him in 2019 at the end of the 2018/19 season.

He has been without a team since that time, but at 36, the report claims that he has offered his services to former Serie A side, Brescia.

The Italian side currently plays in Serie B and they recently had Mario Balotelli under their wings.

They were relegated at the end of last season and an immediate return to the Italian top-flight will be ideal for them.

Flamini hasn’t played football for some time, but he might be able to help them.

During his time at Arsenal, he won the FA Cup in 2005 and 2014, and he was part of the Arsenal team that lost to Barcelona in the 2006 Champions League final.

He was also a runner up for the UEFA Cup with Marseille in 2004 and won the Community Shield with Arsenal in 2014.