Arsenal secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium yesterday, with former star Mesut Ozil watching on from the stands.

The match was a must-win encounter for Mikel Arteta’s side, and they delivered when it mattered most. The result keeps them firmly in the Premier League title race, maintaining pressure on league leaders Liverpool. Arsenal fans will be pleased with the team’s ability to grind out crucial wins at this stage of the season, particularly against a rival like Chelsea.

Liverpool remains one of the most in-form teams in Europe, but they have shown signs of inconsistency across various competitions in recent weeks. Arsenal will be aware that the title race is far from over and will take encouragement from any slip-ups by Arne Slot’s men. While securing the league crown will be a difficult challenge, the Gunners are still in contention and will fight until the very end.

As reported by The Daily Mail, former Arsenal star Mesut Özil was in attendance for the match, offering his support to the club. The retired German playmaker remains a popular figure among sections of the Arsenal fanbase, and his presence at the Emirates was warmly received.

Özil was one of Arsenal’s standout performers during his time at the club, providing creativity and vision that made him one of the Premier League’s most admired midfielders. His departure in 2021 marked the end of an era, but many fans still look back fondly on his contributions. Some even believe the current squad could benefit from a player of his creative calibre, particularly in tight matches where unlocking defences is crucial.

The former German international has never hidden his admiration for Arsenal, and his visit to the stadium serves as a reminder of his strong connection to the club. While his playing days are over, his continued support demonstrates the lasting bond he shares with the Gunners.

With Arsenal still pushing for the title, the presence of a club legend like Özil in the stands provides an extra layer of motivation for the squad. As the season reaches its climax, every match will be decisive, and having the backing of past icons only strengthens the sense of unity around the club.