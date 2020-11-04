Former Gunner makes a huge claim about Mikel Arteta and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ian Wright reckons that Manchester United would have been challenging for the Premier League title if Mikel Arteta was their manager.

The Red Devils have been managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since December 2018, and despite millions spent on player recruitment and the top players that the Norwegian inherited, the Red Devils are still struggling for consistency.

Arteta, on the other hand, was made the manager of Arsenal late last year and the Spanish manager took less than a year to help the Gunners win the FA Cup and Community Shield.

Arsenal has continued to get better and there is every reason to feel confident of success in this campaign.

Arsenal beat Manchester United this weekend at Old Trafford for the first time since 2006 and that win came after United had beaten RB Leipzig 5-0 in the Champions League.

Wright claims that Arteta has been a better manager looking at how he has improved the Gunners and he accused Solskjaer of managing on “pure vibes” .

‘Can I just say something, I’m just going to blast it in: If Arteta is managing Man United they are challenging,’ Wright said on his Wrighty’s House Podcast.

‘We’re talking about [Paul] Pogba here, World Cup winner, you’ve got [Axel] Tuanzebe who can’t even get on the pitch after marking arguably two of the most exciting and brilliant players in the world.

‘He’s using two holding midfielders when if he’s playing Tuanzebe he doesn’t need that! And you’ve got a manager who, for me, is playing off of vibes, he’s managing off of pure vibes.

‘Look at what Arteta has done in his time at Arsenal. We’re seeing coaching change, we’re seeing coaching on the field, we’re seeing impact. Look at [Mohamed] Elneny, came out of the blue, found him and said, “He can do this for me, he can do that for me”. He’s making the parts work.

‘And looking at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who’s got a Man United team with this [Alex] Telles – I think Telles looks like someone who could do something.

‘Harry Maguire is starting to get back to what he can do, we know what Harry Maguire can do, with Tuanzebe next to him and [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka, and the goalkeeper is starting to find his form, they should be doing better than that.

‘What they did against Arsenal the other day, for me, for Man United, coming off the back of the two results, was embarrassing. Roy Keane was saying the players will get him the sack. It’s not just the players.’