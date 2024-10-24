Former Gunner makes a shock recommendation for Arsenal

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has made a surprising suggestion for the Gunners: signing Paul Pogba. As the January transfer window approaches, Arsenal, like many clubs, are considering potential reinforcements. However, Sagna’s recommendation has raised eyebrows, given Pogba’s current situation.

The French midfielder is currently serving a ban after testing positive for a banned substance. While he will be eligible to train again in January and play starting in March, Juventus is reportedly looking to terminate his contract, which would make him available for a free transfer. Despite these circumstances, Sagna believes Pogba could thrive at Arsenal.

Sagna told The Sun that the Premier League is well-suited for Pogba, and he sees the player potentially flourishing at Arsenal, where he could benefit from the club’s young and dynamic squad. He referenced Pogba’s success at the 2018 World Cup, where he excelled with a supportive group of players around him, and suggested that a similar environment at Arsenal could bring out the best in the midfielder.

Sagna said, “The Premier League suits Paul Pogba – I would love to see him joining Arsenal. It would be great – he has experience; he loves to play with young players around him – that is when he is most efficient.” He added that the club’s supportive fans could give Pogba the love and backing needed to regain his form.

However, the idea of Pogba joining Arsenal is contentious. The midfielder’s recent controversies and inconsistency at Juventus and Manchester United have left many fans and pundits sceptical about his ability to contribute positively to a top Premier League side. Arsenal has built a reputation for nurturing a young, disciplined team under Mikel Arteta, and the addition of a player with Pogba’s baggage could be seen as a risk.

Considering the current squad’s needs and Pogba’s off-field issues, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal would entertain such a move. The Gunners may prioritize other options that align better with their long-term vision and squad harmony.

