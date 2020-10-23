Former Gunner makes a very bold claim about Thomas Partey

Ray Parlour has tipped Thomas Partey to emulate Patrick Vieira after the Ghanaian made a very fine start to life as an Arsenal player.

After watching the Ghanaian in the game against Rapid Wien, Parlour concluded that there were similarities between the midfielder and Vieira, who attained legendary status for the Gunners during his playing days.

He, however, added that we need to watch the Ghanaian in action against top teams like Manchester City and if he can boss the midfield in those games, then we can conclude that Arsenal has a proper player on their hands.

“You can see he has got all the attributes to be like a Patrick Vieira,” Parlour said to Talksport.

“If he gets anywhere near Patrick Vieira we have had a right result as an Arsenal fan!

“They knew what they were buying there – a very strong player that we lacked in that area – but let’s not get carried away, let’s give him a chance.

“Let’s wait until we are playing the big sides like Manchester City, Liverpool and see if he can boss midfield then. If he can do it then, then we can say we have got a proper player here.”

Partey has started just a game for the Gunners, but it was clear to see that he is a top player.

The midfielder made a lot of difference with his forward passing and defensive work for the team. As he gets more used to his new team, fans can expect him to continue to shine.