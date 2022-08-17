Former Gunner makes bold claim about Xhaka’s performance this season

Former Arsenal man Kevin Campbell admits Granit Xhaka has improved in this campaign.

The midfielder has been impressive in his two matches for the Gunners this season.

He makes more forward runs than he has ever made before in his Arsenal career and he also looks prepared to score more goals for them in this campaign.

Pundits and fans praised the midfielder for his performance against Leicester City at the weekend.

One of them is Campbell, and he admits the former club captain is a very different player this season.

He told The Highbury Squad YouTube channel:

“At the end of the day, we’ve discussed it, if he’s at the club and he’s wearing the shirt, I have to back him, the fact of the matter is that Xhaka is playing at a level and being involved offensively more than I’ve ever seen him. I’ve never seen him be in the opposition box so much, I’ve never seen him have an assist and score in the same game like he is. It’s an easy one for Mikel Arteta.”

This is still early in the season, but the signs are clear that Xhaka has improved.

Mikel Arteta trusts him a lot and that means the Swiss star will get enough playing chances in this campaign.

Hopefully, the midfielder will continue in this form for the rest of this term and help us get back inside the top four.

