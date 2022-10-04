Former Gunner makes is clear Arsenal will remain his first love

Former Arsenal defender Johan Djourou has looked back at his football career and concludes his first crush remains the Gunners.

The Swiss international moved to London at 16 after being spotted as a potential top player.

He was on the books of Arsenal between 2004 and 2014, and he was one of their key contributors.

Arsenal has developed some fine talents around the world, and he was one player Arsene Wenger took a special interest in.

The Frenchman was like a father figure to him, and he repaid the faith shown in him with some committed performances.

After Arsenal, he played for other clubs like SPAL and Sion, but he insists they remain his first love.

He told L’Illustré: “All the clubs where I played. My first crush remains Arsenal, where I started alongside Arsène Wenger, Thierry Henry, the biggest players in the world. Wenger played the role of my father a bit.

“The day I arrived, at 16, he predicted a great career for me. He played me, gave me his trust. We were able to talk, exchange at a personal level when I needed it.”

Several players have come through the ranks at the Emirates, and Djourou’s testimony would be like most.

The likes of Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin also moved to Arsenal at a very young age, and it was an important stepping stone in their career.

Hopefully, more talents will be developed at the club by Mikel Arteta.

