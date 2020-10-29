Former Gunner may look abroad to resurrect his career

Jack Wilshere has opened the door for a move to Germany, Spain or even the United States after his release from West Ham.

The former Gunner was released by the Hammers this summer after he spent two years with them mostly on the sidelines.

His injury-prone nature has made it hard for him to get a new team and he will now consider a move away from England.

Having spent all his career in the Premier League, the Englishman claims that he is open to changing environments and so the idea of playing in Spain or Germany does appeal to him.

He states that he watches the Spanish top flight and claims it is slightly more technical than the Premier League before saying that he believes he can prove his worth there.

He was speaking about his career with Sky Sports recently and the 28-year-old said: ‘La Liga, Italy or Germany would be a nice change for me’, he added. ‘Not many English players have done it.

‘I always watch La Liga, it was always something I thought about. I like the league, I think it’s more technical than the English game. I think it’s somewhere I could really show what I can do.

‘I don’t think I’m too young for the MLS. It’s on Sky Sports, I think there’s been a big improvement in that league. If the right opportunity came up I’d be open to it.’