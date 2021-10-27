Former Gunner named as best Premier League full-back ever

Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender Ashley Cole has been named as the best fullback ever to grace the Premier League.

Match of the Day’s Gary Linekar has been meeting with Micah Richards and Alan Shearer to do a segment on the all-time best Premier League players with different descriptions, as shown on the BBC.

The first episode was about the best players to return to their clubs after a spell away, before the former PL stars were asked to list the best ballers to grace the division.

This time around however they were tasked with naming the best fullbacks to grace out wonderful league, and Ashley Cole was named by both of the pundits as the all-time best.

I wish I could disagree to a point, after the way in which he left the club back in 2006, although considering the direction of the club at the time, maybe he knew that our club’s ethos was no longer concentrated on winning titles due to the building of our new stadium.

Cole was already the best by the time that he left, and continued to be at the top of his game for a number of years in West London. Interestingly a number of players were ranked very differently by Micah and Alan, but one position they both agreed on was for Cole to hold onto top spot.