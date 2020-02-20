Former Gunner names Arsenal as one of the favourites to win the Europa League

Despised former Arsenal forward Robin van Persie has tipped Arsenal to win this seasons Europa League.

The former Gunner was asked about the teams he thinks could go all the way and he avoided favouring one of his former sides as he named his favourites.

The Dutchman named Mikel Arteta’s side as favourites for the competition alongside Manchester United and Ajax.

‘Arsenal and Manchester [United] are certainly favourites to win the competition,’ the 36-year-old told Metro Sport.

‘Ajax were knocked out of the Champions League in a hard way, which is also part of football, unfortunately. ‘They also have a chance to win the Europa League, they have a very good squad.’

Manchester United and Ajax faced each other in the 2017 Europa League final as Jose Mourinho’s men beat the young Dutch side to win the competition.

The Red Devils and Arsenal find themselves behind in the race for a top-four place and they will both be keen to win this competition and secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

There are other top teams in the competition with Inter Milan and Sevilla among the bookies’ favourites to win the competition.

Arsenal looks a resurgent side under Mikel Arteta and their performance in their tough away test against Olympiacos would show how ready they are to win the competition.