Former Gunner names his ‘main man’ who improves ‘everybody else’

Kevin Campbell claims that Gabriel Magalhaes ‘makes everybody else better’ when he plays in this Arsenal side, and rates him as our main defender.

The Brazilian made a bright start to his Gunners career when signing from Lille in the summer of 2020, but struggled to stay fit throughout the season after contracting Coronavirus back in December 2020, and even missed this summer’s Olympic Games after picking up his latest injury.

He has since made a full recovery and has made a huge statement with his most recent performances, not only showing his strengths in defence, but showing leadership skills which are driving our other players to do better also.

Campbell has also noticed the improvements that he brings to our side, and claims that he has some characteristics which he relates to the British.

“Gabriel is Brazilian but he has British traits in him,” he told Football Insider.

“He has that aggression and toughness about him. He has that mentality of, ‘I’m going to dominate my opponent.’

“It’s important to remember that he’s only still young. Other players have improved since he’s come back. I have got to dovetail him with Ramsdale because he has been brilliant as well.

“Arsenal tend to have problems with Wood and Barnes but Gabriel snuffed them out. He dealt with the physical issues very well.

“A lot of people had a dig at Ben White but I thought he did alright. Yes, the back-pass was short but that can happen.

“Gabriel is the main man back there though, everyone can see that now. He is the main defender Arsenal need. He makes everybody else better.”

Has the 23 year-old set the bar for our other defenders in recent weeks? Could he and White form a formidable partnership at the back?

Patrick