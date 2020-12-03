Former Gunner names player as a perfect replacement for Mesut Ozil

Gilberto Silva has urged Arsenal to find a new Mesut Ozil for their team.

The Gunners are currently struggling for goals and with creativity, yet they still have the German on their books.

Ozil was a key member of the Arsenal first-team when Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager, but he failed to take advantage of his chances.

He has now been dropped from the team since March and he wasn’t registered for their squads in the Premier League and the Europa League this season.

He was the team’s creative force before his form dropped and Gilberto believes that the Gunners need a player like him, now more than ever.

He says that the Gunners currently lack a player that will create chances for their attackers and that he expected Willian to do that, but the Brazilian has been playing out wide.

When pressed further on a player that he would recommend for them to sign, he name-checked Jack Grealish.

The Brazilian said as quoted by Goal.com: “If we want to talk about Mesut Ozil, then he’s actually the kind of playmaker that Arsenal really need.

“Arsenal need someone to come into the side and create chances – to give the ball to the forwards.

“I thought that player might have been Willian when he was brought in but he’s been playing out wide.

“Ozil could be the type of player Arsenal actually need to sign.”

Silva added when asked who Arsenal should be targeting: “I like Jack Grealish. I’ve spoken about him a lot. He has done an amazing job; he’d be a good fit for the team.

“If you see the way he plays, his ability and desire. He’s got quality, there is no doubt about that. He has been sensational this season.

“Good players are not cheap; this is the reality of football, but they make a huge impact.

“If the club decided in the future that they wanted to bring in a Jack Grealish, then they know it’s not going to be cheap. They’ll have to spend big.

“It’s not easy to find quality players at a good price; you have to understand the market very well and be at the front of a long list of many, many clubs who are all looking for similar players to improve their squads.”