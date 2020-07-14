Former Gunner names players that Arsenal needs to sign to get better

Arsenal has been on a poor run of form in recent seasons and the Gunners are in the early stages of rebuilding their team under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has made a fine start to his stint as Arsenal’s manager. He has helped the Gunners to be more disciplined, and the team seems to be playing with some direction now.

They still aren’t as consistent as they should be before they can compete with other top sides in the English top flight.

Arteta’s side still lacks quality in a number of position and former Arsenal star, Kevin Campbell has named a number of positions that the team needs to be strengthened in.

He claimed that the Gunners need to sign at least one good defender and two midfielders.

He even went on to name the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Thomas Partey and Kalidou Koulibaly as players that he would love the Gunners to sign even though he knows that signing them would be a long shot.

The former frontman said as quoted by Goal: “Arsenal need four or five players across the board.

“They need centre-halves, I can see them going for one or two players in that position.

“They also need central midfielders, and more energy across the midfield and either another striker or a wide player.”

Quizzed as to who the Gunners should be targeting, Campbell added: “I could see three players coming to Arsenal, dependent on recruitment and transfer budget – I’m not sure what’s going to happen and I’m not sure who Arteta is looking at.

“I could take Thomas Partey in midfield, from Atletico Madrid and Adrien Rabiot from Juventus.



“I’d love to see Kalidou Koulibaly at the back as Arsenal struggle with quick forwards and Koulibaly is quick and an excellent defender.

“That’s the position, especially after the north London derby, where we need someone who can cover ground pretty well.”