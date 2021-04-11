Former Gunner names the area ‘Arteta must address in the summer’

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has demanded that the club invest in a new left-back this summer, with Kieran Tierney sidelined yet again.

The Scottish defender is set to miss the next four to six weeks of action at a crucial point in the campaign, and his absence may well catch a large part of the blame should we fail to stay in the Europa League.

The Gunners stuttered to a 1-1 draw with Slavia Prague at the Emirates on Thursday, with Cedric Soares failure to use his left foot gifting the corner which led to the equaliser late on, and Tierney’s absence has already proved costly.

We now have to play the second-leg without him also, and most likely both semi-final fixtures also (should we reach that stage), and he will certainly be a huge loss, in ability and leadership.

Kevin Campbell believes that Arsenal simply have no choice but to sign an alternative left back this summer.

“Injuries have played a big part in our season,” Campbell told the Football Insider.

“You need at least two players in every position now and at left-back we don’t have that.

“Tierney has been an absolute warrior for us this season, he loves to get stuck in.

“Unfortunately for us he has come out on the bad side and his loss will be felt. It is an area Mikel Arteta must address in the summer.”