Former Gunner names the ‘jewel in the crown’ at Arsenal

Bukayo Saka has been named as the surprised package of the season, with him carrying his Arsenal team despite his young age.

Emile Heskey, Tony Adams and Kevin Campbell were all speaking ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash between Leicester and Arsenal on Astro Supersport, with Harvey Barnes singled out as a potential England player next summer, but it was Saka who soaked up the most praise.

Emile Heskey was amongst those to be impressed with the youngster, and he believes that he deserves a place in the squad for England next summer.

Kevin Campbell added to that by claiming that nobody expected the youngster to stand out the most this season, saying: “Everyone thought Saka was a good player, but they didn’t realise he could actually carry the team like he has done this season.”

“Everyone knew he had potential, but wow. He has surprised so many people at the football club. He’s been the jewel in the crown, rightly so.”

Saka’s emergence this season is even more impressive when you consider how many matches he has been forced to play this season in all competitions, and how well he has shined even when his team-mates have been struggling, but I can’t wait to see how high he can go.

Is Saka a shoo-in for the England squad?

Patrick