Former Gunner names the player he thinks Arsenal could be offered in exchange for Aubameyang in the summer

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell has claimed that he suspects Real Madrid will offer Arsenal Luka Jovic in exchange for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer.

Aubameyang is negotiating a new contract with Arsenal but there is hardly any progress being made as the player’s representatives and Arsenal are far off in reaching a financial agreement.

Aubameyang has been linked with Barcelona, Inter Milan and Manchester United, and he seems open to leaving the Emirates.

The Gabonese striker has been Arsenal’s most important players for some time now and the club is prepared to do all that they can to make him stay.

However, they will be powerless to achieve that if he doesn’t accept a new deal and decides to run down his contract and leave for free after next season.

Campbell, however, reckons that Arsenal will listen to offers for his signature and because there won’t be so much money going around, he suspects that Real Madrid would offer a player for him.

Campbell told AFTV host Robbie Lyle on a 24-hour NHS charity live stream: “One thing I will say about those teams, they have pieces that could entice Arsenal to do some trade.

“There could be players involved, swapping players with a little bit of money.

“Let’s talk about Jovic, who isn’t really getting a look in at Real Madrid. He could be a bargaining chip to try and lure Aubameyang over there.

“First and foremost Arsenal should have never let it get to this position in the first place.

“Soon as he gets to two years, the contract should have been on the table, ‘Sign it sign it, if you don’t in the next six months we’ll look to sell you.’

“That’s the way [it should be] – they came out with that statement that no player would get to one year left and now we’ve got not only Aubameyang but [Alexandre] Lacazette to come down to one year[next summer].

“There’s going to have to be some ruthless moves made at Arsenal.”