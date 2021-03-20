Former Gunner names the team Arsenal should learn from

Nigel Winterburn says Mikel Arteta has to instil a lot of confidence in his players for them to reach the next level just like Liverpool has done under Jurgen Klopp.

The Gunners have underachieved for several years now, but they have made Arteta their manager so that they can become competitive again.

The Spaniard is meeting a similar situation to the one Klopp met at Liverpool.

The German eventually turned the Reds into European and English champions.

Winterburn doesn’t think Liverpool bought very talented players, instead, he thinks that Klopp instilled confidence in the options that he had.

He says getting to the next level that Arsenal wants to require a lot of confidence and that’s what their team needs.

He also calls for more consistency from the Gunners if they are serious about taking the step to the next level.

“A lot of making that next step is confidence,” ,” Winterburn said as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“It doesn’t matter what type of player you bring into your football club. We are seeing that with Liverpool this season.

“Yes, they’ve had some injuries, but they’ve got a very, very strong squad, but they are struggling with lack of form and I think people don’t realise how that can affect your performances.”

“They’re going to have to play with a lot more consistency than they have done to get back in to the top four.

“They started the season okay, then they had a dreadful run. I think if you’re challenging the top four, you can be off the boil for a couple of games, but then you’ve got to be right back up there winning them.”

Although Arsenal remains plagued by inconsistency, Arteta has shown that he knows what he wants to achieve and can be trusted.