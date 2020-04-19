Former Gunner Nasri set for axe after breaching contract

Former Arsenal forward Samir Nasri is set to be axed by Anderlecht after going AWOL it is claimed.

The 32 year-old signed a deal with the Belgian outfit in July 2019 after being released by West Ham, joining former team-mate Vincent Kompany who had recently agreed to be the player-manager at the club.

Nasri is believed to have signed a one-year deal with the Belgian outfit, and would have been due to be paid up until June 1 regardless of whether he was offered an extension to his deal, but having gone AWOL, is now to have cost himself the remainder of his contract.

The Belgian Pro League has already called time on their current campaign, having been first in Europe to suspend their divisions, but all players were told that they were to remain in contact with the club and to stick to their training.

The Former French international is claimed to have flown to Dubai before going off the radar, resulting in his club to take action.

Nasri is no stranger to controversy, having picked up a global ban from football after it emerged that he broke WADA rules on doping by receiving a drip. Samir initially received a six-month ban, after which point he joined West Ham on a short-term deal, one which the club opted against extending.

Could Nasri be done with playing professional football? Should he have been free to do as he wishes if he was not having contract extended with the season declared as finished?

Patrick