Former Gunner Oxlade-Chamberlain set to miss Arsenal clash

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss the Community Shield tie between Liverpool and Arsenal next weekend following his latest injury.

Gunners fans will hardly be shocked to hear news that their former star will miss the tie, with him missing the majority of his latter years with one issue or another.

Oxlade has been relatively successful with Liverpool, keeping injury-free for longer spells than with us previously, but that is something that he will likely never get over.

Jurgen Klopp remains hopeful that his midfielder will be able to return when the Premier League gets under way in three weeks time however, although he remains uncertain on exactly how long the knee injury will keep him out of action.

“Really unfortunate. An unfortunate situation as well; it was a challenge (in training),” Klopp told LFC.

“It looks like it is very similar to what Hendo (Jordan Henderson) had, which keeps him out for we don’t know for sure exactly how long, but for sure this pre-season he will not make a game, Arsenal for sure not and then we will see.

“The next game is probably two weeks later, but I don’t know.

“We have to wait but it is far away from being perfect, of course.

“It is really hard for him and hard for us, but it is what it is there is nothing we can do.”

The Ox may not have been guaranteed to start the Community Shield regardless of being fit, with Gigi Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Xerdan Shaqiri and James Milner also in contention, with the former trio the most likely starters.

Has the Ox’s injury record since leaving the club proved Arsenal made the right or wrong decision on his sale?

