Former Gunner praises potential departee amidst West Ham interest

Kevin Campbell has heaped praise on Arsenal loanee Dinos Mavropanos with West Ham claimed to be eyeing his potential signing.
The Greek international is currently on loan with Bundesliga side Stuttgart where he has been enjoying a fine season, but with the club currently under the threat of relegation, they are unlikely to be able to keep hold of him beyond the season.
Stuttgart do have an option to buy the defender, one which you would expect them to take up, even if the decision was then to sell him on for a profit should they succumb to relegation.
West Ham are now being linked with his potential signing this summer as they look to continue to bolster their squad, and former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has praised the defender amidst links with such a move.
“From what I’ve heard, he’s done really well in Germany,” Campbell told the FootballInsider.
“Apparently he is playing out of his skin. The team is struggling and could get relegated but he is said to be playing quite brilliantly.
“I hope for the lad’s sake he gets a move because he is not getting a chance at Arsenal.
“Stuttgart will not be able to afford to keep him if they go down this season.
“One thing is for sure, West Ham need bodies. If they get the right bodies in it will make them a lot stronger for next season.”
I can’t help but think that we will live to regret allowing Mavropanos without giving him a fair shot to stake a claim for a role in our defence, especially with how impressive he was in his early displays for our club.
While I wish him all the way for when he does leave, as stated earlier, I’m not keen on strengthening West Ham, and I would much prefer him to go elsewhere.
Patrick
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Video – Mikel Arteta Full pre-game press conference ahead of West Ham
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
Whatever is it with you and being so afraid of West Hams future “success” Patrick?
Not exactly the MIGHTY Hammers who crush all before them, are they!!
In any other context I’D THINK YOU A WIMP!
I can sense you are a short tempered person,jon!! Take it easy,you are a man.
Looks like
You have new cheerleader jon,gone through 4 articles and little miss FK is on your every word
Cringe .
@jon fox
They are sitting better than we are. An experienced manager who manages a hungry team willing to fight for him.
While we have an on the job training coach, with a young team he’s still trying to get to grips with…IJS
In what way are they sitting better than us @NY_GUNNER,Cos last time i checked they are behind after their first leg uel semi finals which was played at their home and they are at risk of loosing an european place to wolves.
B4 coming accross jon’s comment i was going to say that he and mari are actually comfortable at smaller clubs with lower ambitions which makes them stand out performers among their team mates,i guess there are players meant for small clubs and he moving to westham might be a good fit but can’t match the standard the gaffer is trying to set,it’s best we cash in on him…….not with stuttgart though.
@Fk
And yet, we have a “gaffer” suited for a smaller club who is punching above his weight, which is much more detrimental to a club with AFC’s history…IJS
Alright,agreed!!! So why won’t you back his ambitions since it’s for our dear club.
We must get our act together quickly and stop giving away our talented youngsters for peanuts.
The great Wenger once said this young man is going to be a monster in defense
For me, I still cannot fully value why Arsenal paid a hefty amount to bring White.
Tomi, Saliba, Dino, Mari and Chambers with Holding would gave done the job.
White is a good player regardless but it was obvious we needed to strengthen other positions. May be they hesitated to move players like Lacca, Niles, ElNeny or Auba out or there were no suitors.
Anyways, Dino seems like a good player, but he came Arsenal before maturing and was unlucky with injuries.
I hope Arsenal can get a reasonable fee for him if they won’t keep him as backup.