Former Gunner praises potential departee amidst West Ham interest

Kevin Campbell has heaped praise on Arsenal loanee Dinos Mavropanos with West Ham claimed to be eyeing his potential signing.

The Greek international is currently on loan with Bundesliga side Stuttgart where he has been enjoying a fine season, but with the club currently under the threat of relegation, they are unlikely to be able to keep hold of him beyond the season.

Stuttgart do have an option to buy the defender, one which you would expect them to take up, even if the decision was then to sell him on for a profit should they succumb to relegation.

West Ham are now being linked with his potential signing this summer as they look to continue to bolster their squad, and former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has praised the defender amidst links with such a move.

“From what I’ve heard, he’s done really well in Germany,” Campbell told the FootballInsider.

“Apparently he is playing out of his skin. The team is struggling and could get relegated but he is said to be playing quite brilliantly.

“I hope for the lad’s sake he gets a move because he is not getting a chance at Arsenal.

“Stuttgart will not be able to afford to keep him if they go down this season.

“One thing is for sure, West Ham need bodies. If they get the right bodies in it will make them a lot stronger for next season.”

I can’t help but think that we will live to regret allowing Mavropanos without giving him a fair shot to stake a claim for a role in our defence, especially with how impressive he was in his early displays for our club.

While I wish him all the way for when he does leave, as stated earlier, I’m not keen on strengthening West Ham, and I would much prefer him to go elsewhere.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – Mikel Arteta Full pre-game press conference ahead of West Ham

