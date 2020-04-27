Former Gunner questions the leadership of the current group of Arsenal players

Ray Parlour has defended Mesut Ozil after the midfielder rejected the club’s plea to take a pay cut and he instead questioned the leadership and togetherness among the current players.
Arsenal asked their players to voluntarily give up 12.5% of their wages for the next year to help the club save some costs now that it isn’t earning money following the suspension of football.
However, Ozil and several other players decided against giving up their share and the German came under increased scrutiny yet again.
He wasn’t the only player that didn’t give up some of his earnings, but he is the only player that has been mentioned and Parlour has defended him.
Parlour reckons that he didn’t blame the German and that several players around the world wouldn’t give up their paycheque either.
He blamed the club for giving the contract to the German in the first place and questioned the leadership among the players for Ozil to be mentioned and not the other players who didn’t take the cut.
Parlour told talkSPORT that the playmaker’s situation is of the club’s own doing: “It’s not his fault he’s on £350,000-a-week, I look at it and say it’s Arsenal’s mistake to give him the money.
“You’re never going to do it turn, are you, if you’re a player?
“So that doesn’t come into it really.
“I do believe that if there are three or four players who haven’t agreed then they should all be named, why is it only Ozil?”
Parlour added: “It shows a bit of the leadership qualities again.
“In my era, Tony Adams would have been the captain, he would have gone, ‘Right I’m going to go round to every single player, and we all agree together – we either all do it or we don’t do it’.
“That’s what it would have been and I would have gone, ‘Yeah Tony, I totally agree I’m going to do it as well’.
“And it would have been a decision that everybody does it. So it shows a little bit of a lack of leadership again.
“Even Patrick Vieira, when he was captain, would have done exactly the same.
“Because it’s down to the players, they wouldn’t have had meetings with managers or anybody like that. Patrick would have been on the phone or in a Zoom meeting with quite a few players.
“So it’s negative news again, that they don’t need at this time.”
After seeing how chelsea decided that their players are mature enough to represent their club by donating their NETT pay to the causes they want, this 12.5% pay cut seems to have taken on a different angle for me.
Firstly, it is reported that many of our younger players feel that they were pushed into accepting a wage cut – if that is true, would the likes of Saka want to sign a new contract, when he sees other clubs treating their players so differently?
Secondly, as these pay cuts were seen as a signal of premier league players supporting the NHS, carers etc etc how does the said group benefit from our enforced pay cut?
The only person/group who has benefited is the owner/club and it is plain to see that, whoever decided not to sign, were the leaders of the group of players…as they questioned where the money was going.
I find it increasingly glaring that no other club has tried to insists its players agree to pay cuts and I am sure more harm than good will come out of the reported pressure put on the players by Arteta – well done chelsea and abramovitch for treating your players with common sense and deflecting any criticism of said players and club in these trying times.
At least your billionare owner has put his money into the NHS, as detailed in an earlier post regarding what premier leagues owners had done to date.
Meanwhile, we remain the club being used as the whipping boys by the media, by creating such a ridiculous situation available for widespread condemnation.
Sadly, some of our own fans were to quick to jump on the bandwagon without knowing the full facts, just as we still don’t know today!!