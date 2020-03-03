Former Gunner Ray Parlour makes a bold claim about Reiss Nelson

Ray Parlour calls Reiss Nelson the future on the Arsenal right side.

After watching Reiss Nelson star in Arsenal’s game against Portsmouth, Ray Parlour reckons that the 20-year-old is the future down Arsenal’s right flank.

Nelson has struggled with injury recently, but he returned to the starting eleven for the first time since the FA Cup game against Leeds United.

He set up both goals as Arsenal beat Portsmouth 2-0 to book a place in the FA Cup last eight and his performance certainly caught the attention of the club’s fans including Parlour.

Parlour was full of praise for the former Hoffenheim loanee, he raved about the player’s pace and how difficult it is for him to be caught when he is on the move.

“He got two assists again. His record has been excellent,” Parlour said as quoted by Football London. “He has been injured and now he has got back into the side.

“You can see his pace, especially on the second goal. The way he went pass the left-back, dropped his shoulder and he was gone. You cannot catch someone like that.

“He is a very impressive player. He is certainly the future for Arsenal on that side.”

Arsenal spent a record £72 million to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille last summer and the Ivorian has been struggling at the Emirates this season.

Pepe was the player that was supposed to be the future down the right wing for Arsenal, seems that is not so cut and dry now.