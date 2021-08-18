Former Gunner reckons absence of key Arsenal stars means something is being hidden

Kevin Campbell insists that something more is going on behind the scenes after Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed Arsenal’s opening match of the season against Brentford, because they were ill, according to the club.

They made the announcement just hours before kickoff and haven’t given any further explanation on the matter.

It was a terrible way to start the new season for the Gunners who were toothless upfront with Folarin Balogun and Gabriel Martinelli partnering Nicolas Pepe in a front-three as they were beaten 2-0.

Aubameyang was ill at some point last season and Arsenal explained that he had malaria, but this time, there has been no such explanation from the club.

Some fans are wondering what sickness it is this time and Campbell says the fact that they are not saying more about the illnesses is a sign that there is more to it than meets the eye.

“You start with the striker fiasco,” Campbell told Football Insider.

“On the day you find out they are ill and you know there’s more to it because all of a sudden the club are keeping quiet about it.

“Here’s the great thing about football, it has a way of repeating itself.

“Aubameyang was ill last season and the club came out and said it was Malaria straight away.

“All of a sudden, first game of the season your captain and his strike partner are out of the team and there’s nothing.

“That’s where it starts and it’s a really bad sign, something is going on in the background.

“Whatever it is, it’s not good.”

Fans will hope both players return for their league game against Chelsea this weekend.