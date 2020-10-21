Former Gunner reckons Arsenal is gambling with Ozil axing

Paul Merson has suggested that Arsenal might regret axing Mesut Ozil from their team after he was left out of the Premier League and Europa League squads completely.

The German hasn’t played for the club since March, but he was a key member of the team when Mikel Arteta was first named the club’s manager.

He played at least ten games for them between December and March, yet he hasn’t been named by the club in any of their registered squads for this season, well, until January at least.

Merson reckons that the former Real Madrid man is a top talent and keeping him out of the team when he might be able to help them in the future was a huge gamble.

He admitted that he was one of the fans of the German and claimed he was shocked to learn that he will be left out of Arsenal’s registered teams for the season.

“He’s an absolute talent. So, to keep him out of the squad, completely out of the squad, it’s a big gamble by Arsenal,” Merson told Sky Sports. “He’s on massive wages, no doubting that. He gets fortunes. I’m surprised, it shocked me. When I was told that he’d been left out of the squad I was shocked if I’m being honest, because I am one of his biggest fans.”

Merson is often derided for some of his opinions, especially when it comes to Arsenal, however, I am sure that there will be a few football fans that will agree with his assessment of Ozil, though maybe not Sky Sports who recently sacked the 52-year-old.